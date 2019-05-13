Entertainment
May 13, 2019 4:56 pm
Updated: May 13, 2019 5:00 pm

Tickets to Fredericton’s Harvest Festival sell out in record time

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Tickets and weekend passes to the 2019 Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival are a hot commodity selling out in record time. But the excitement has also turned to frustration, with some unable to purchase tickets online because of high traffic on the festival’s website. As Megan Yamoah reports, festival organizers are remedying the technical issue and offering tickets on a new platform.

A A

Every September Fredericton’s Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival draws in thousands of music lovers from all over the world — and it continues to grow year after year.

“They’re coming from all over North America, the Maritimes,” said Stacey Russell, Fredericton tourism and event manager.

Story continues below

“It’s filling our hotels, our dinning, our restaurants, our attractions, and they just take over the downtown and we love it.”

READ MORE: Proceeds from song honouring fallen Fredericton officers will be used to support community

This year, based on the high demand and small venues, big-name acts like Robert Plant, Lucinda Williams, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats sold out immediately.

But the demand has also left some customers frustrated.

“It was sold out in something like two minutes, and the system crashed so I didn’t get tickets for the show that I wanted,” said Troy McLaggan, a prospective concertgoer.

Josh Bravener, a Fredericton-based musician, says the crash just proves that “the festival is getting larger and larger.”

The huge response has prompted festival organizers to switch ticketing providers.

Tickets and passes for the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival can now be purchased from ticketpro.ca.

“We heard from our patrons that they were expecting a better user experience and so we decided to act on that,” said Brent Staeben, the festival’s director.

With the rapid growth comes challenges, but the larger the festival gets, the more notoriety there is for Fredericton-based acts.

“Harvest does a really good job at providing space for local bands to hop on bills with some of the bigger acts that maybe necessarily we wouldn’t have the opportunity to on tour,” said Bravener.

WATCH: Fredericton’s seventh annual craft beer festival

Those who missed an early chance to pick up tickets can still take part in a lot of events and activities as the multiple-venue street festival offers free shows.

“The festival itself is awesome, there’s going to be some great shows that I’m sure there are still some tickets left for,” said McLaggan.

This year the festival has a new $50 Big Fun Pass that gives customers access to the barracks and all the late-night parties.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blues
Brent Staeben
Fredericton
Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
Harvest Festival
Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
Jazz
Josh Bravener
Rock
Tickets
World Music

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.