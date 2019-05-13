Man arrested for smashing windows on Hamilton police cruisers

A 34-year-old homeless man is facing multiple charges after damaging two Hamilton police cars, overnight on Monday.

The man with no fixed address was picked up by police just after midnight after he visited the central station on King William Street earlier in the evening.

During the man’s first visit, officers reported he had “caused a disturbance,” left the building and later returned to smash out windows on two police cruisers.

Police located him a short time later in a bus shelter at King Street East and John Street. He was arrested without incident.

Officers found meth and other drug paraphernalia during a search, it was also revealed the man was also on probation.

The man is charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine, and failure to comply with probation.

