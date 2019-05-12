Politics
May 12, 2019 6:40 pm

Lithuania headed for runoff vote in presidential race

By Staff The Associated Press

People walk past an election campaign placard of a Lithuanian presidential candidate Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, Lithuania May 9, 2019.

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A A

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A prominent economist and a former finance minister held the top two spots in returns from Lithuania‘s presidential election Sunday and appeared headed to a runoff ballot later this month to choose a successor to incumbent Dalia Grybauskaite.

Story continues below

With 1,631 of the country’s 1,972 voting districts counted early Monday, results provided by Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission showed Gitanas Nauseda, a banker-turned-politician, leading the nine-candidate field with 31.2 per cent of the votes.

READ MORE: Lithuanian president praises Donald Trump’s ‘unpredictable leadership’

Ingrida Simonyte, Lawmaker and former finance minister, was in second with 27.2 per cent.

A candidate needed to get more than 50 per cent to avoid a May 26 runoff.

Preliminary voter turnout was 56 per cent.

READ MORE: The rising worries about anti-Semitism in Europe

Grybauskaite has served the maximum two 5-year terms as Lithuania’s head of state since 2009, a Baltic country bordering Russia that is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Grybauskaite has been a strong critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigned on stopping corruption and improving Lithuania’s economy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dalia Grybauskaitė
Gitanas Nauseda
Ingrida Simonyte
Lithuania
lithuania election
lithuania president
lithuania president runoff
Lithuanian 2019 presidential vote

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.