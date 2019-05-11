Third Annual Teddy Bear Fun Run takes over Rundle Park

Nearly 2,000 people turned out for the Teddy Bear Fun Run, raising money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Organizers say it’s the largest turnout in the event’s three-year history.

“We want to get together and celebrate the fact that children matter in our world, and we want to make the world a better place by giving them the best chance at a healthy life,” said Mike House, President & CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The event at Rundle Park included a 5 km walk/run along with a Teddy Bear Hospital where kids can get their bears patched up by Hospital staff, a KidZone with bouncy castles and balloon artists, along with marketplace.

“Many of the people here are actually families of people in the Stollery,” House said. “Kids don’t come to the hospital alone.”

The event aims to raise about $150,000 for a family centre care program at the Stollery through initiatives such as pet and music therapies, peer support programs and the Awasisak Indigenous Health Program.

“It’s those types of modalities that seem to help children get better,” House added.

Global’s Jesse Beyer hosted the event.

