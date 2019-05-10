Search renewed for Ontario man missing in Joshua Tree park since July

A search will be renewed this weekend for a Guelph, Ont., man who vanished after saying he was going on a hike in California’s Joshua Tree National Park last summer.

READ MORE: Guelph man missing in California’s Joshua Tree National Park

The Desert Sun reports Paul Miller’s sister, Dawne Robinson, and friends plan to hike Saturday and Sunday on the trail he is believed to have taken on July 13, 2018.

The 51-year-old Miller was on a trip with his wife, Stephanie, who said he wanted to take one more hike in the desert park before they returned to Canada.

Missing hiker in the 49 Palms Oasis area. If you have any information please call 909-383-5651. pic.twitter.com/CcHMcJiKfw — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) July 14, 2018

She contacted the park when he didn’t return by noon that day.

Miller’s rental car was located in a parking lot but he was not found despite thousands of hours put in by some 600 searchers.

WATCH: Search for Canadian in Joshua Tree National Park scaled back (July 19, 2018)