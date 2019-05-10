Quebec father convicted after leaving son at home with pit bull that mauled him

A Quebec father could face jail time after leaving his toddler son at home with a pit bull known to be aggressive and without proper supervision.

The man faces sentencing next month after being found guilty by a provincial court judge for criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the September 2016 attack.

READ MORE: Quebec court rejects lawyer’s bid to save dangerous pit bull from euthanasia

According to the judgment, rendered in late April, the father had left his son in the care of a brother who suffers from Tourette syndrome and a mild intellectual deficiency, incapable of living alone or working.

The boy’s grandfather — the dog’s owner — was unaware the youngster was at the home.

While his guardian was focused on his cell phone, the young boy ran into the kitchen where the dog was in a broken cage and was bitten above the eye.

READ MORE: Lawyer challenges order to euthanize pit bull involved in Montreal North attack

The judge said the dog’s dangerous nature was well-known to the family.

The pit bull had bitten kids and another dog previously and was muzzled at times after that. It was put down after the boy was attacked.

Quebec Court Judge Nathalie Duchesneau said that a responsible parent should have been able to assess the uncle’s inability to care for the boy, especially with a dangerous dog present.

The boy’s mother told the court the boy doesn’t have lasting after-effects and his scars have since healed.

WATCH BELOW: Animal abuse among wildlife increasing

The accused’s name is subject to a publication ban to protect the identity of his son.

He found guilty of both criminal negligence and failing to provide the necessities of life, but the latter charge was stayed.

The case returns to court for a sentencing hearing on June 3, according to the docket.

READ MORE: Quebec moves to expand animal welfare laws to cover dozens of species