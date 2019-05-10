Global News launches daily news podcast ‘Wait, There’s More’

Global News is excited to announce the launch of its first original daily news podcast: Wait, There’s More, hosted by journalist Tamara Khandaker.

Demystifying the day’s biggest headlines by providing all the context listeners need to have a deep understanding of current events, new episodes of Wait, There’s More will be available daily – Monday through Friday – starting Monday, June 10, 2019 on all major podcast platforms.

The world moves way too fast and it’s easy to fall behind the news cycle. Wait, There’s More is here to change that.

Khandaker, a Toronto-based journalist at Global News, takes you inside the headlines to reveal the full story, explore new angles, ask tough questions, and talk directly to the people most affected by the big stories.

For the past three years, Khandaker has penned sharp, modern coverage of politics, Canada’s role on the world stage and the rapidly changing social climate around the world.

“The world today moves incredibly fast, and it’s easy to fall behind the news cycle,” she said. “With Wait, There’s More, we’ll keep listeners informed by taking them inside the headlines to reveal the full story, explore new angles, ask tough questions, and talk directly to the people most affected by the biggest stories.”

“People are demanding more high-quality news content that goes deeper into the big issues of the day, that they can experience on their schedule – at home, at work or on the road,” said George Browne, Director, Online News Content, Global News.

“With the daily podcast Wait, There’s More, Global News will do just that, and on a growing medium that’s perfect for those wanting much more from their news.”

A daily Global News podcast released every afternoon just in time for your commute home.

A collaboration between Global News and the Curiouscast podcast network, Wait, There’s More is available for download now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, and all other major podcast platforms.

The award-winning Curiouscast network launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including: the #1 music podcast in Canada*, The Ongoing History of New Music; top true crime podcasts Crime Beat, Nighttime and Dark Poutine; ASMR podcast Nothing Much Happens; and Super Awesome Science Show (2019 Canadian Podcast Award Winner for Outstanding Science and Medicine Podcast).