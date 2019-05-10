Ontario and Saskatchewan premiers to meet in Toronto Friday

TORONTO – The premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan are set to meet in Toronto today.

Doug Ford and Scott Moe will meet at the Ontario legislature to discuss a variety of issues including the federal carbon tax, interprovincial trade and an upcoming meeting of Canada’s premiers.

The Conservative leaders have been vocal opponents of the federal carbon tax and both launched court challenges against it last year.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the federal government does have the constitutional power to implement a carbon tax in provinces that don’t have a carbon price of their own.

Moe has said his province will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Today’s meeting comes after Ford recently met with newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has also vowed to fight the federal carbon tax.