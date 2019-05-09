Former prime minister Brian Mulroney honoured at fundraiser for CHUM hospital

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was the man of the hour Thursday evening, at a fundraiser benefiting the CHUM hospital foundation.

The soiree was meant to be a gala honouring Mulroney for his frequent contributions to the foundation, but Mulroney had other ideas.

He said he would only accept if he could take the opportunity and turn it into a fundraiser for the CHUM.

“I’m happy to do this,” he said, “provided it’s not about me, but about the hospital and the money all goes to the hospital.”

Mulroney’s connection to the CHUM is personal.

He says he is forever indebted to the hospital after one of its doctors, pancreatic surgeon André Roy, saved his life back in 2005.

“They saved my life 14 years ago, so I’m pretty close to them,” he said.

Mulroney says the evening was also a chance to catch up with old friends.

“This was a chance for my friends from around North America to come together and contribute in a major way to a worthy cause,” he said.

Some of the people attending the event were high-profile businessmen such as Stephen Bronfman, Pierre Karl Péladeau and Paul Desmarais Jr.

While the official amount of funds raised has yet to be revealed, Mulroney indicated it could be substantial.

‘It’s a very large amount they’re in the process of raising,” he said.

The money will go towards research, innovation, and to support health care.

— With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez