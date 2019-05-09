More than 400 Winnipeggers dinged for texting and driving in April, say police

Despite a massive increase in fines and demerits since November, Winnipeg police say local drivers are still texting and driving in large amounts.

New texting and driving deterrents came into effect Nov. 1, 2018, and included a three-day licence suspension, five demerits and a $672 fine.

More than 200 people were caught in Manitoba the first month, said MPI, and that number increased to more than 400 in the city of Winnipeg alone, police said Thursday.

Seems people are not getting the message: Texting and driving is not only unsafe; it is illegal. More than 400 drivers had their licenses suspended for three days and fined $672 for this offence in April. #WPSTraffic https://t.co/G7EACn7Kam pic.twitter.com/yfAGUhjKjW — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 9, 2019

“Seems people are not getting the message,” they said on social media. “More than 400 drivers had their licenses suspended for three days and fined $672 for this offence in April.”

The 237 distracted drivers in November included 149 within the city of Winnipeg, 21 in Brandon, and 67 throughout the rest of the province.

“Our officers regularly see distracted drivers cause collisions that result in serious injury and even death on roadways throughout the province,” said Scott Kolody, Manitoba RCMP’s commanding officer said in November.

“These new, strong penalties send a very clear message that such driving behaviour will not be tolerated.”

