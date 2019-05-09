‘Lucky’ catch for Bombers as club signs former NFLer Whitehead

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a veteran of the NFL at wide receiver, the club announced Thursday.

Rodney Darnell “Lucky” Whitehead Jr., 26, played three seasons in the NFL after being signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

In 30 NFL games, Whitehead had 1,151 total return yards, 189 rushing yards and nine receptions.

The American receiver, from Manassas, Va., attended the Bombers’ mini-camp in Florida last month.

