Rain on its way to Kingston, Brockville, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Kingston and Brockville regions, calling for significant rainfall that may lead to flooding.

The weather authority says the rain may begin to fall Thursday afternoon and could continue until Friday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for somewhere between 20 and 40 millimetres, with the heaviest showers falling Thursday afternoon and evening.

If a thunderstorm occurs, affected areas could see rainfall amounts of 40 to 50 millimetres.

On Wednesday, the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for the Kingston and Brockville regions.

The local conservation authority said it has already had reports of flooding in the regions it covers.

Environment Canada said the ground is near saturation, and the weather agency is warning of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada expects the rain to taper off Friday afternoon.