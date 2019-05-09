Trending
BBC DJ fired after posting chimpanzee Twitter photo about royal baby

By Staff The Associated Press

A BBC disc jockey has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry.

Danny Baker tweeted Thursday that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie’s heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African-American.

Danny Baker speaks to the media at his London home on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

(Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Baker says the posting was an “enormous mistake.” It has since been deleted.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said Baker “will no longer be presenting his weekly show for us.”

Wall says Baker “made a serious error of judgement on social media.”

