BBC DJ fired after posting chimpanzee Twitter photo about royal baby

A BBC disc jockey has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry.

Danny Baker tweeted Thursday that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

Casual racism is alive & well. ‘Celebrity’ Danny Baker depicts the royal baby Sussex as a monkey. Excellent. We’ve come so far. It’s fair to say the monkey in the photo is a lot smarter than Danny Baker, and a lot better looking, too. pic.twitter.com/t6OFFR5wxW — Alan Mehdizadeh (@alanmehdizadeh) May 8, 2019

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie’s heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African-American.

Danny Baker gag. Seems people refuse to get the *cheeky little monkey* royal baby gag. pic.twitter.com/AIOUuuo4ey — LangleyBristol (@LangleyBristol) May 9, 2019

Baker says the posting was an “enormous mistake.” It has since been deleted.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record – it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said Baker “will no longer be presenting his weekly show for us.”

Wall says Baker “made a serious error of judgement on social media.”

In email sent to all 5 Live staff, controller Jonathan Wall said: “Danny made a serious error of judgement on social media last night and it goes against the values we live and breathe on this radio station.” — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2019