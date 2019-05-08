Canada
May 8, 2019 7:12 pm
Updated: May 8, 2019 7:21 pm

Humboldt Broncos Twitter account hacked

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The official Twitter account of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was hacked on Wednesday, May 8.

@HumboldtBroncos / Screenshot
A A

The official Twitter account of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was hacked on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) confirmed the hack and said it is working with the social media website and the team to rectify the problem.

READ MORE: Ryan Straschnitzki returning home for 1st time since Humboldt Broncos crash

Disrespectful and racist content tweeted out on Wednesday has already been removed.

The small Saskatchewan city is still healing from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last year.

WATCH: Leadership through crisis theme of Kevin Garinger speech (April 2019)

The collision between the team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6, 2018, claimed the lives of 16 players and staff near Tisdale. Thirteen others were injured.

Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hack
Hockey
Humboldt
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt Broncos Crash
Internet
Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
SJHL
Social Media
Twitter

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.