Humboldt Broncos Twitter account hacked

The official Twitter account of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was hacked on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) confirmed the hack and said it is working with the social media website and the team to rectify the problem.

Disrespectful and racist content tweeted out on Wednesday has already been removed.

The small Saskatchewan city is still healing from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last year.

The collision between the team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6, 2018, claimed the lives of 16 players and staff near Tisdale. Thirteen others were injured.

Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

