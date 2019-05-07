Residents of flooded West Island trailer park still without power

Residents at a trailer park in Île-Bizard are still without power more than a week after electricity was cut off due to flooding.

Normand Marinacci, mayor for the borough of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, said Quebec Civil Security made the call for safety reasons.

“They decided that it would be appropriate to cut off the electricity in case water would fill in some places where there is electricity,” he told Global News.

Now, residents wonder why it’s taking so long to restore the power since the floodwaters have been receding.

“We can’t wash clothes, we don’t have any drinking water, we don’t have any electricity to make meals or anything like that,” said park resident Jim Butt.

On Tuesday, firefighters went to the park to inspect homes to see if it was safe to restore electricity to the compound. If there is a risk of electrocution or fire at any one house, it has to be isolated before turning the power on, and that owner will have to fix the problem.

“They have to bring in an electrician and have a certified letter from this electrician because there might be some problem,” explained Marinacci.

But by midday Tuesday, according to firefighters, not all properties had been thoroughly checked because some people weren’t home.

On Monday evening, the borough mayor announced via social media that officials would be at the park, but several residents said the notice was too short, especially for those who have to work.

“People are fed up because it’s like the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing,” said resident Daniel Soucy, adding that the frustration is building.

At noon on Tuesday, firefighters weren’t able to say for sure if power would be restored by the end of the day, but later, the department issued a statement saying inspections would continue on Wednesday.