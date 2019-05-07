Port Hope woman injured in rollover on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan

A woman in her 40s from Port Hope was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township early Tuesday.

Around 12:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the southbound off-ramp to Highway 7/County Road 28 for a vehicle which had rolled.

Peterborough County OPP say the lone driver was originally trapped but two officers were able to explain to the woman how to remove the vehicle sunroof and helped her exit the car before other emergency services arrived on scene.

Peterborough and Cavan Monaghan Township firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle.

The woman was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of minor injuries.

Police on scene said it appears the woman misjudged the curve, hit the shoulder and ended up rolling the car onto its side.

No charges are expected to be laid, police said.