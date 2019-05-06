Flames devour Peachland home, family away at time

A Peachland family has lost their home and most of everything inside after a blaze destroyed the structure on Monday afternoon.

Peachland fire crews were called out to the blaze in the 3900 block of Desert Pines Ave. just before 5 p.m. when numerous calls came in to 911.

While the family was not home at the time of the fire, it’s believed two cats were inside the house.

Intense flames proved difficult for Peachland firefighters, who called on West Kelowna Fire Rescue to provide backup.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.