May 5, 2019 9:33 pm

Balcony fire at Kelowna’s Verve condo complex quickly doused by firefighters

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Verve condo complex at Yates Road was the scene of a balcony fire on Sunday afternoon.

Travis Lowe/ Global Okanagan
A fire on a fourth-floor balcony of a building in the Verve condo complex was quickly doused by crews from the Kelowna Fire Department on Sunday afternoon.

Black smoke was seen rising from a building, on Yates Road off Glenmore Road, on the southeast side of the complex where a barbecue propane tank reportedly exploded.

When firefighters arrived at around 4:30 p.m., they quickly assembled to extinguish the blaze.

Crews went inside the condo building to ensure flames were not trapped within the inside walls.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

