This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: May 5, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The program airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

What’s next after the devastating spring floods?

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac is one of the hardest-hit communities by spring flooding in Quebec, as thousands were forced to flee their homes with only minutes to spare.

The issue: the dike keeping out the Lake of Two Mountains gave way. Although no injuries were reported, many say they lost everything.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Improving flood mapping is first step in future mitigation, expert says

It’s the second massive flooding event in the past two years, and it’s prompting questions. What’s causing these floods and where do we go from here?

Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard discusses those questions with Pascale Biron, an expert in river dynamics with Concordia University’s faculty of geography, planning and environment.

Health hazards of flood waters

Flood waters are not only devastating to homes and roads, they are potentially dangerous to your health, too.

Montreal Public Health officials warn that even if flood waters don’t look dirty, they should be considered contaminated.

READ MORE: Potential health hazards linked to Quebec floodwaters and how to stay safe

Montreal Public Health’s Dr. David Kaiser talks to Jamie Orchard about how to stay safe.

Media Women Montreal

A roster of talented women working in Montreal’s media have come together to host an evening of what they call “strategic learning, inspiration and networking.”

Media Women Montreal is a bilingual conference aimed at helping entrepreneurs, business professionals, influencers and aspiring journalism students grow.

Orchard chats with event co-founder Erica Diamond, who is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the award-winning women’s lifestyle blog Women On The Fence.