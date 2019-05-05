With major population growth expected, central Okanagan asked to weigh in on transportation

Do you think there should be a Rapidbus to the Kelowna International Airport or ferry across Okanagan Lake?

Do you think a walking and cycling pathway should connect Peachland to the W.R. Bennett Bridge?

Should dedicated transit lanes be installed on Highway 97?

Those are just a few of the transportation ideas the public is being asked to weigh in on as central Okanagan governments prepare for the region’s population to grow by 40 per cent over the next two decades.

With traffic congestion already an issue in Kelowna, governments in the central Okanagan are making plans now for how they will help meet the transportation needs of the growing population.

Those interested in giving their feedback have until May 21 to fill out this online questionnaire which includes suggestions for transit, pedestrian and vehicle improvements.

The information will help inform what local governments are calling the “first region-wide transportation plan for the Central Okanagan.”

The project involves municipal governments from Lake Country to Peachland, the regional district and the Westbank First Nation.

The regional transportation plan will help dictate how governments approach transportation till 2040, by that point local governments expect nearly 77,000 additional people to be living in the area.