Kelowna MapleFest: Poutine, maple syrup and the sweet taste of French Canadian culture

All things French Canadian were being sampled and celebrated in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, as scores flocked to the 41st annual MapleFest festival.

Organized the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan, the four-day gathering runs May 2 to 5, and features a variety of activities, food, workshops, art demonstrations and entertainment.

Saturday was MapleFest family day. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., was held at Stuart Park.

