Montreal police make two arrests during dueling east end Bill 21 protests

Montreal police say two people were arrested during dueling protests in the east end, attended by hundreds in support and opposition to the province’s proposed secularism Bill 21.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for armed assault to a police officer. A second arrest, a 16 year-old teenager, was made for mischief after he painted graffiti on a police car and eight buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Supporters of the bill dressed in blue and white and carried Quebec flags, then marched along de Maisonneuve boulevard when they were met with counter-protesters.

Heavy police presence kept the groups separated.

Another demonstration against the bill is planned for Sunday afternoon. Organizers are planning to form a human chain in the city’s Old Port.