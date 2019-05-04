Two suspects arrested in Port Hope in human trafficking investigation
Durham police have arrested two suspects in a human trafficking investigation that allegedly involved a 21-year-old female victim in Port Hope.
Officers arrested Radcliffe Andrews, 35, and Jennifer Finlay, 34, on May 3. They are facing numerous charges in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
During the arrest, Investigations said a quantity of fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized.
The two suspects were held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
