Two suspects arrested in Port Hope in human trafficking investigation

Durham police have arrested two suspects in a human trafficking investigation that allegedly involved a 21-year-old female victim in Port Hope.

Officers arrested Radcliffe Andrews, 35, and Jennifer Finlay, 34, on May 3. They are facing numerous charges in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

WATCH: Why the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is a sex trafficking hub

During the arrest, Investigations said a quantity of fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized.

The two suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.