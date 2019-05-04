Crime
May 4, 2019 12:51 pm

Two suspects arrested in Port Hope in human trafficking investigation

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham police have arrested Radcliffe Andrews in Port Hope in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

handout / Durham Regional Police Service
A A

Durham police have arrested two suspects in a human trafficking investigation that allegedly involved a 21-year-old female victim in Port Hope.

Officers arrested Radcliffe Andrews, 35, and Jennifer Finlay, 34, on May 3. They are facing numerous charges in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

WATCH: Why the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is a sex trafficking hub

During the arrest, Investigations said a quantity of fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized.

The two suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Durham
Durham human trafficking investigation
Durham Police
Human Trafficking
Port Hope
Port Hope human trafficking investigation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.