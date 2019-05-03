Sudbury residents can sign local flag for ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

People from Sudbury are now able to sign a local flag that will be given to Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek

Trebek, who is from originally from Sudbury, recently announced that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek gives 1st interview since cancer reveal — ‘I’m fighting’

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well, even though I don’t always feel it,” Trebek said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre has made a local flag available for residents to sign. He will present it to Trebek at an event where the Jeopardy! host will be honoured in Ottawa on May 13.

“On behalf of all Sudburians, I want to tell Alex how proud we are to have him as one of our own,” Lefebvre said in a statement. “I hope we can come together as a community and tell him: ‘We are with you in this fight and we are proud of everything you have accomplished.’”

READ MORE: Alex Trebek ‘feeling good,’ promises to return as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ next season

Residents can sign the flag at Lefebvre’s office at 152 Durham St. until Friday, May 10.

The flag will also be available for signing at Tom Davies Square on Friday, May 3.

Other locations will be announced soon.

READ MORE: Pancreatic cancer survivor pens open letter to Alex Trebek — ‘You got this!’