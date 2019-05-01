Not the bees! Wind blows ‘basketball-sized’ beehive on to Arizona mom’s head, reports say

An Arizona woman was taken to hospital after bees stung her up to 30 times when a “basketball-sized” beehive “exploded” on her head on Monday, CBS 5 reported.

She was on her way to pick up her son from a home daycare, and she’s just thankful she took the stings and not him.

The woman was walking up to grab her son from the daycare close to Rural Road and the U.S. 60 in Tempe, Ariz., when a gust of wind blew the beehive off a tree and right onto her head.

“The second I got out of my car and [walked] under it, it falls on my head,” the mother said.

“Yes, it fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head.”

She just happened to be walking under the tree when a wind blew through, said Andrea Glass, deputy chief of the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.

Winds that day were blowing around metro Phoenix at speeds of up to 72 km/h, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The mother was stung on her arms, fingers and shoulders, she told CBS 5.

She went to hospital to be evaluated but later recovered at home.

