Vernon RCMP seeking witnesses for suspicious downtown fire

Vernon RCMP are asking for public assistance regarding a downtown fire earlier this month that they deemed suspicious.

According to police, the fire occurred along the 2900 block of 31st Street during the early hours of April 14th. The fire appeared to be pallets burning.

When officers arrived, a male was attempting to extinguish the fire, but left before police were able to speak with him.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 11, 2019): Suspicious fire destroys Surrey pub

“Other witnesses on scene advised police that the male left the area driving a BMW,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to speak to this male to gather further information for their investigation at this time.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or knows the driver of the BMW to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.