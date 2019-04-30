Special weather statement issued for Waterloo region, Guelph

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning residents of Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County to expect plenty of rain to fall over the next 48 hours.

The agency says that between 30 and 45 mm of rain is expected with the potential for more in some areas.

It says the forecasted rainfall is associated with a Texas Low which will is expected to hit the southern portion of the province on Wednesday.

READ MORE: More rain in forecast as flood levels expected to peak in Ottawa on Wednesday, Gatineau on Thursday

Rainfall could be heavy at times, the statement reads.

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings are issued it the forecast predicts over 50 mm in a 24-hour period.