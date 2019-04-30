Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Tuesday, April 30

Gooooooooddddd Morning

The Canadian Football League and the Players Association returned to the bargaining table in Toronto yesterday for the first time in nearly three weeks. And following today’s negotiating session, there will be another “vague” update from PA Executive Director Brian Ramsay. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Quarterback Matt Nichols joined Christian Aumell on the 680 CJOB Sports Show last night and says a delayed start to training camp, and especially the season won’t serve anyone’s best interests.

In order for that to happen, an agreement will have to be reached in 19 days when the current CBA expires on May 18. Main Training camps are scheduled to open the following day.

Valour FC hits the road for Victoria today and will play their first ever Canadian Premier League game tomorrow night at 10 p.m. our time versus Pacific FC. Valour Coach and GM Rob Gale told Global News reporter Brittany Greenslade he’s pretty pumped that homegrown talent makes up a third of the 21-player roster.

Valour’s first ever home game is Saturday at 5 p.m. versus Edmonton FC — and the long range forecast is for overcast skies and a high of 10 C

The St. Louis Blues have regained home ice advantage in their second round series with Dallas after knocking off the Stars 4-3 in Game Three last night. Patrick Maroon put the Blues in front to stay with 1:38 remaining – after Dallas had twice come back from 1 goal deficits in the previous five minutes.

Jets fans are certainly well aware of the Blues “push back” ability.

Toronto Maple Leafs star center John Tavares and Winnipegger Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights headline the 22-player roster for Team Canada in next month’s IIHF World Championship Tournament in Slovakia. Matt Murray of Pittsburgh figures to be the starting goalie, backed up by former National Junior Team members Carter Hart of Philadelphia and New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood. Canada’s opening game is a week from Friday versus Finland.

It was an ugly start for the Toronto Raptors in Game Two last night, and they paid for it to the tune of a 94-89 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers that leaves their NBA second round series tied heading back to Philly. Kawhi Leonard led the way – again – with 35 points while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry had 21 and 20. Do the math and you get the picture that no one else in TO colours had much going on offensively.

Denver knocked off Portland 121-113 in the opener of their West semifinal basketball series. Kitchener’s Jamal Murray scored 23 for the Nuggets. And there’s a very good chance he’ll be in the lineup for Canada, along with the likes of fellow NBAers Andrew Wiggins, Cory Joseph, and Kelly Olynyk when our National Sr. Men’s team plays Nigeria in a FIBA World Cup Tuneup on Friday, Aug 9 at Bell MTS Place.

Jake Odorizzi won a pitcher’s duel versus Houston Ace Justin Verlander as Minnesota edged the Astros 1-0 in a showdown of AL Division leaders. And in a battle of “first versus worst” Tampa Bay improved to a major league best 19-9 while Kansas City joined Miami with a league leading 20th loss as the Rays roughed up the Royals 8-5.

And a good night for Calgary’s Mike Soroka who struck out a career high eight batters and allowed just four hits in six innings pitched to lead Atlanta past San Diego 3-1. The 21 year old righthander is 2-1 with a very impressive 1.62 ERA in his first 3 starts this season for the Braves.