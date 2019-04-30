Suspected drug dealer arrested after alleged theft at Jackson Square

A 40-year-old accused drug dealer from Hamilton is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught stealing from Rexall inside Jackson Square.

On Monday at around 1 p.m., police say they were approached by a loss prevention officer who was in pursuit of a suspected thief.

The suspect ignored requests by the police to stop running and got inside a taxi, according to authorities.

Officers say they pursued the vehicle before the cab pulled over safely on Hunter Street near the GO station.

Police say the man was in possession of two unopened boxes of cologne that they suspected had been stolen from Rexall, as well as “drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of illicit drugs believed to be crack cocaine.”

The arrested male is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer to several charges related to this incident, along with outstanding charges related to drug trafficking, assaulting police, mischief, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and violations to previous court orders.