Canada
April 30, 2019 10:14 am

Inmate from Barton Street jail dies in Hamilton hospital

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

Emergency crews arrived at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, just before 2 p.m. to find a man in medical distress.

Don Mitchell / Global News
An official from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services has confirmed to Global News that another inmate has died at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

Spokesperson Andrew Morrison says the Office of the Chief Coroner is conducting an investigation to determine cause and manner of death.

On Monday, Hamilton paramedics responded to a call at the jail on Barton Street, just before 2 p.m., and found a man in medical distress inside a cell.

The ministry revealed that the man was, in fact, an inmate who was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Hamilton Paramedic Supt. David Thompson told Global News that paramedics have been dealing with a “spike” in overdose calls at the jail recently.

So far in 2019, Thompson says of the 59 calls to the jail, 13 are considered drug- or opioid-related.

