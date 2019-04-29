Baby goat disappears from ‘snuggle party’ at Vancouver Island farm

The owners of a farm on Vancouver Island are upset after one of their Nigerian dwarf goats was stolen over the weekend.

Rebecca and Justin Dault hosted the event at Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, B.C., on Saturday afternoon, inviting the public to snuggle, hug and pet their goats.

Rebecca said they realized one of their tiny goats had vanished after the crowd left the event.

“It’s the size of a small kitten. He would be needing goat milk or something to survive so unless you’re an experienced goat owner, he needs to have that milk really soon,” Rebecca said.

The animal is only 12 days old and has very rare features with its goldish colour, blue eyes, moon spots and a distinguishable white belt of fur on its left side.

Rebecca says around 50 people attended the farm’s first-ever “snuggle party.”

The farm has held multiple goat yoga classes in the past.

She said everyone who attends the yoga event has to sign up and give their name.

Rebecca said that was not the case for their cuddle party.

“We did it as a drop-in. For the first time, we invited all the families from our community out so we don’t actually have any record of anybody … it’s really unfortunate because we can’t really trace back who was there and who wasn’t,” she explained.

Justin, Rebecca’s husband, said they tirelessly searched their farm, hoping the animal would appear from a hiding place, but the baby goat was nowhere to be found.

“Last night, it was a hard night to even go to bed because we don’t know if we want to be open to the public anymore,” he said. “We know why some people aren’t.”

He says the goat couldn’t have wandered away since it was in a confined space, and it’s unlikely that there were any predators in the area since there were many people around.

Rebecca reached out on Facebook and posted pictures of the goat asking for the community’s help.

The goat has already been claimed for adoption and needs its mother’s milk.

Rebecca says the goat’s mother has been crying out ever since the baby went missing.

The Daults say they have filed a report with the police.