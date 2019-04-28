Sports
April 28, 2019 7:19 pm

WHL Roundup: Sunday, April 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
EDMONTON – It’ll be the Prince Albert Raiders and Vancouver Giants playing for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Aliaksei Protas had a hat trick as Prince Albert downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 on Sunday to take the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final in six games.

The Raiders will meet the Giants in the WHL championship after Vancouver knocked off the Spokane Chiefs in five games in the West final on Friday.

Noah Gregor also scored while Ian Scott turned aside 32 shots for Prince Albert.

Trey Fix-Wolansky had a pair of goals for the Oil Kings, who got 20 saves from Dylan Myskiw.

The Raiders will host Game 1 of the best-of-seven final on Friday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

