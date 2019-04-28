Defence minister heads to Saint John on Monday to visit flood-affected areas, troops

Canada’s minister of national defence is set to visit flood-affected areas in Saint John, N.B., on Monday.

Harjit Sajjan will meet with local residents and community leaders who are dealing with flooding.

He’ll also visit the Canadian soldiers who’ve been tasked to assist New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization as it responds to flooding.

Sajjan, according to a press release, will be accompanied by Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, MP Alaina Lockhart, MP Karen Ludwig, MP Wayne Long and Rear Admiral Craig Baines, commander of Joint Task Force – Atlantic.

More to come