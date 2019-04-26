Sports
April 26, 2019 10:32 pm

OHL Roundup: Friday, April 26, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SAGINAW, Mich. – The Guelph Storm have extended their Ontario Hockey League playoffs series, at least for two more days.

Dmitri Samorukov had three goals and an assist and Nick Suzuki had four helpers as Guelph beat the Saginaw Spirit 4-0 on Friday in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Saginaw holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven set, with the Storm hosting Game 6 on Sunday.

Isaac Ratcliffe also scored while Anthony Popovich made 18 saves for the shutout.

Rookie backup Tristan Lennox turned away 39-of-43 shots for the Spirit.

Saginaw is playing without its starting goaltender Ivan Prosvetov after he was suspended five games for batting a puck out of play in Game 2.

Guelph erased a 3-0 deficit in the second round against the London Knights, pulling off four straight wins to advance.

The Ottawa 67’s swept the Oshawa Generals in the East final and await the winner.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

