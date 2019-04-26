OPP to close stretch of Hwy. 401 for 24hrs in London-area this weekend

Anyone who has plans to travel along Hwy. 401 in the London area this weekend may need to adjust their route.

Elgin OPP says east and westbound lanes of the highway between Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27 to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 28.

The closure runs for nearly 20 km.

Officers haven’t said what the planned closure is for.

They note drivers will be routed through Hwy. 3 to get around the blockage. Those travelling westbound will go south on the highway to Colonel Talbot Road while eastbound traffic will take Hwy. 3 south to on Iona Road.

Elgin OPP says officers will be patrolling the detour to ensure everyone travels safely.