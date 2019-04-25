Vegas owner says NHL executive apologized for Game 7 penalty

The owner of the Vegas Golden Knights says a senior NHL executive called him to apologize for a penalty called during Game 7 of his team’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Owner Bill Foley says the call came the morning after Vegas lost 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night to end the first-round series. Foley said at a news conference Thursday the call came from an executive who is “about as senior as you can get,” but he did not want to identify him.

The penalty in question was a five-minute major on Cody Eakin of the Golden Knights that Foley described as “infuriating.”

The owner says the executive admitted it was a “bad call” and the league does “acknowledge” it. Foley adds the apology made him “feel a little better after that.”

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer downplayed the league’s call to Foley, saying his team was also on the receiving end of dubious calls but he now wants to concentrate on his next opponent.