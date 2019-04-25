Jury finds Bryan Townson guilty of manslaughter in stabbing death of Peterborough resident Paul Atchison
Bryan Townson has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Peterborough resident Paul Atchison.
The six-man, six-woman jury at Peterborough Superior Court delivered its verdict on Thursday afternoon. Deliberations began on Wednesday until 8:15 p.m. and resumed Thursday morning.
Townson, 37, of Stewart Street in Peterborough, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 43-year-old Atchison in the winter of 2017.
During the three-week murder trial, the court heard that Atchison had been stabbed more than a dozen times outside his apartment on Stewart Street in the early morning of Feb. 8. 2017.
Police said they found a 19-centimetre knife believed to be the weapon under a garbage can lid at a nearby house at Bethune and Sherbrooke Streets
The defence argued Townson’s act was in self-defence.
The Crown told the jury the killing was fuelled by jealousy over a woman who allegedly was involved with both men.
More to come.
