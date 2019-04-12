Peterborough courtroom shown suspected weapon at murder trial of Bryan Townson

The jury at the murder trial of Bryan Townson was shown the knife found near the crime scene along with graphic photos of the accused on Thursday.

Townson, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Paul Atchison, 43, in the winter of 2017.

Atchison had been stabbed more than a dozen times outside his home on Stewart Street, court heard.

The red and white ceramic knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found by police under a garbage can lid at a house at 235 Bethune and Sherbrooke Streets.

The blade is 19 centimetres long.

The Crown told the 12-person jury it’s the weapon that killed Atchison in the early morning of February 8, 2017, outside his apartment at 300 Stewart St.

He had puncture wounds in the back, head, and chest.

On Thursday, the panel was shown photos of those wounds along with images of the accused not long after he was arrested.

Townson had scratches on his face, a split lower lip and blood on his hands. His knees were also bruised.

The jury was told by the Crown that the killing was fuelled by jealousy over a woman both men were involved with.

The jury has heard from eight witnesses, so far. The trial could last three weeks.