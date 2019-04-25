Morgan Evans mixes his song “Day Drunk” and Dan and Shay’s “Tequila”

Well, let’s talk about a mind-blowing mash-up!

Morgan Evans, who is from Australia and married to Country Superstar Kelsea Ballerini, has taken his song “Day Drunk” and mashed it with a shot of… Tequila. In all seriousness, he mixed his song with “Tequila” by Dan and Shay.

He has called the mash-up “Day Drunk on Tequila” and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit.

Morgan Evans performed on the first leg of the SOLD OUT Dan and Shay Tour “THE TOUR” in…

New Orleans, LA

Atlanta, GA

Hartford, CT

Philadelphia, PA

Birmingham, AL

ST. Augustine, FL

Charleston, SC

Omaha, NE

Minneapolis, MN

He has also announced that he will be kicking off a WORLD TOUR on September 3rd starting in Ireland.

Here is his music video “Day Drunk” featuring his wife Kelsea Ballerini:

Dan and Shay “Tequila”: