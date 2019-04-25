Morgan Evans mixes his song “Day Drunk” and Dan and Shay’s “Tequila”
Well, let’s talk about a mind-blowing mash-up!
Morgan Evans, who is from Australia and married to Country Superstar Kelsea Ballerini, has taken his song “Day Drunk” and mashed it with a shot of… Tequila. In all seriousness, he mixed his song with “Tequila” by Dan and Shay.
He has called the mash-up “Day Drunk on Tequila” and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit.
Morgan Evans performed on the first leg of the SOLD OUT Dan and Shay Tour “THE TOUR” in…
- New Orleans, LA
- Atlanta, GA
- Hartford, CT
- Philadelphia, PA
- Birmingham, AL
- ST. Augustine, FL
- Charleston, SC
- Omaha, NE
- Minneapolis, MN
He has also announced that he will be kicking off a WORLD TOUR on September 3rd starting in Ireland.
Here is his music video “Day Drunk” featuring his wife Kelsea Ballerini:
Dan and Shay “Tequila”:
