Canada
April 25, 2019 3:10 pm

Police search for female suspect in string of Hamilton thefts

By News Anchor  Global News

Melanie Beskorowany is wanted by Hamilton police in connection with several thefts in the city.

Hamilton police
A A

Hamilton police are looking for a woman believed to be responsible for several thefts in the city.

READ MORE: No charges for Hamilton cop who attended shooting of Yosif Al-Hasnawi: SIU


Story continues below

Police say they have reason to believe that between April 5 and 18, Melanie Beskorowany, 27, purposely entered Hamilton Health Science buildings, recreational facilities and retirement residences, where she allegedly stole laptops, cellphones, purses, wallets, credit cards, money and car keys from secured lockers.

Police say in some incidents, vehicles were also stolen.

READ MORE: McMaster wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Petrovic or Det. Const. Buck by calling 905-546-3816.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
beskorowany
breakin
Cash
cell
Crime
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Health Science thefts
HamOnt
Homes
latptops
Lockers
Melanie
Phones
Retirement
Robbery
Serial
Suspect
Theft
thief
Vehicles

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.