Police search for female suspect in string of Hamilton thefts

Hamilton police are looking for a woman believed to be responsible for several thefts in the city.

READ MORE: No charges for Hamilton cop who attended shooting of Yosif Al-Hasnawi: SIU

Police say they have reason to believe that between April 5 and 18, Melanie Beskorowany, 27, purposely entered Hamilton Health Science buildings, recreational facilities and retirement residences, where she allegedly stole laptops, cellphones, purses, wallets, credit cards, money and car keys from secured lockers.

Police say in some incidents, vehicles were also stolen.

READ MORE: McMaster wrestling coach charged with sexual assault

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Petrovic or Det. Const. Buck by calling 905-546-3816.

WANTED: Police is looking for the whereabouts of Melanie Beskorowany. Melanie has been involved in serial thefts within #HamOnt. Call police if you have information (905)546-3816. https://t.co/2Wxd1gdSkQ pic.twitter.com/hjQJb1BB6H — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 25, 2019