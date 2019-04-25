Police search for female suspect in string of Hamilton thefts
Hamilton police are looking for a woman believed to be responsible for several thefts in the city.
Police say they have reason to believe that between April 5 and 18, Melanie Beskorowany, 27, purposely entered Hamilton Health Science buildings, recreational facilities and retirement residences, where she allegedly stole laptops, cellphones, purses, wallets, credit cards, money and car keys from secured lockers.
Police say in some incidents, vehicles were also stolen.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Petrovic or Det. Const. Buck by calling 905-546-3816.
