Kitchener high school honoured for environmental work

Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener has been chosen as one of 10 winners of the Superpower Your School Contest which honours eco-concious Canadian schools.

An assembly was held on Wednesday ahead of Earth Day to break the news to the students.

READ MORE : Kitchener high school student awarded $100,000 scholarship

This year close to 500 applications were submitted for the initiative which was launched by Staples Canada and Earth Day Canada back in 2011.

Each year 10 awards worth $20,000 are awarded to 10 eco-conscious Canadian schools.

READ MORE : Waterloo police to train at Kitchener Collegiate Institute over March Break

“The winning schools are emerging leaders in green living,” Earth Day Canada president Deb Doncaster said in a statement.

Canadians generates roughly 31 million tons of garbage every year and only 30 per cent of that gets recycled, according to Community Research Connections — an organization dedicated to sustainable community development in Canada.