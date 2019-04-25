Scarborough man charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 115 near Peterborough

A Scarborough man faces stunt-driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115
Peterborough County OPP say around 4 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone along Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township.
The officer conducted a vehicle stop and said open alcohol was also located in the vehicle.
Singh Jobanprit, 21, of Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.
WATCH: Toronto police launch campaign aimed at getting drivers to slow down
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.