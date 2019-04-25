Scarborough man charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 115 near Peterborough

A Scarborough man faces stunt-driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 4 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone along Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and said open alcohol was also located in the vehicle.

Singh Jobanprit, 21, of Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.

