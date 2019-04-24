Hillary Clinton calls on Congress to hold hearings on Mueller findings

Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the Mueller report and the prospect of impeachment proceedings against her 2016 opponent Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Clinton says Mueller report just the beginning, stops short of calling for impeachment

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post on Wednesday, Clinton said Congress should hold hearings to “build on the Mueller report and fill in its gaps.”

“Not jump straight to an up-or-down vote on impeachment,” she said.

Robert Mueller's report documents a serious crime against the American people. All Americans should demand action and accountability.@PostOpinions https://t.co/oBUbJWCIhR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2019

Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, was a target of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody disobeys me’: Trump responds to Mueller report portrayal of staff disobedience

Russian interference — and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia — was the subject of a 22-month investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

WATCH: Kamala Harris becomes latest voice to call for Trump’s impeachment after Mueller report

Mueller did not make a determination either way on whether Trump had obstructed justice, but presented evidence of interference in the probe.

Clinton said the Mueller report “documents a serious crime against the American people.”