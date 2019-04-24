Kingston athletes look ahead to the Karate Canada Junior National Championships

Four members of the S.M.A Karate Club in Kingston have qualified for the Karate Canada Junior National Championships, happening May 3 to 5 in Edmonton.

All four, coached by Rob Patry and Simone Walters, are excited to head west for the national tournament.

“I will be better prepared than I was last year,” said Murielle Lalonde.

The 17-year-old student at Holy Cross expects to do much better than she did last year in Halifax.

“I’ve learned many things since then and I’m really excited to implement them in Edmonton,” Lalonde said. “I’m going there to win but plan to soak up all the experience I can. It will be fantastic, finding out new things from different coaches and athletes.”

Also making her debut on the national stage is Halo Meere. The 13-year-old student from Module de L’Acadie separate school looks forward to the experience as well.

READ MORE: New Brunswick karate competitor has eyes set on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

“I can’t wait,” said Meere.

“I’m going there to learn as much as I can in the training sessions and the competition. I’ve been training every night of the week to prepare for this event.”

Two other athletes, Jonathan Jamieson and Caley Aulis, look forward to showcasing their skills in Edmonton. They say karate teaches them physical and mental toughness.

“It’s a sport that pushes you to the limit,” said Jamieson.

The 16-year-old student at Frontenac Secondary School says the pressure to succeed is immense.

“Representing Team Ontario is added pressure,” continued Jamieson.

“I’m in a tough division. I will be competing against athletes 16 to 20 years of age. Hopefully I’ll be able to match up with them. I need to be positive and motivated to do my best.”

READ MORE: Special needs children learn karate, confidence in Pointe-Claire class

The fourth member of the club to qualify is 13-year-old Caley Aulis. This will be her second appearance at the Canadian championships.

“I’m going to do better than I did last year,” said the grade eight student at Amherstview Public School.

“I was fifth last year and plan to finish higher this time around. I believe I have the right mental outlook. I’m going to win. You can’t have a defeatist attitude.

“I believe I can win. I’m going there to do just that.”