April 24, 2019 6:29 am

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown London

By Staff 980 CFPL

London Police say the collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Craig Needles / 980 CFPL
Middlesex London EMS say one person suffered serious injuries Tuesday night in a crash at Horton Street and Colborne Street.

According to London police, the collision, which involved a pedestrian, happened shortly after 9 p.m.

A male patient was treated and transported to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.

There’s no word on his current condition.

The intersection reopened to traffic shortly before 11 p.m.

There’s no word on whether charges are pending at this time.

