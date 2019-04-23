Politics
April 23, 2019 6:10 pm

Memorial Park, roads to receive major upgrades as part of Manitoba 150 celebrations

By Reporter  Global News

The fountain in Memorial Park in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

Randall Paull / Global News
The provincial government has announced $45 million in funding for infrastructure projects across the province for Manitoba 150th birthday.

The money includes numerous upgrades to spruce up Memorial park, which is two hectares of land located directly in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

Right beside it is Memorial Boulevard is a provincial road inside Winnipeg city limits and will be reconstructed and repaved as part of numerous infrastructure spruce-ups before the 2020 celebrations.

Memorial Boulevard, in front of the Manitoba Legislature is the only provincially owned road in the City of Winnipeg.

Randall Paull / Global News

“To do something at Memorial Park and Memorial Boulevard, to pay tribute to the men and women that have allowed us to maintain this country strong and free, I think is a fitting tribute,” said Stuart Murray, vice chair of the Manitoba 150 committee.

Mechanical, electrical, and structural upgrades will be preformed on the fountain inside the park.

In addition to road and fountain upgrades, lighting, seating and signage around the park will also be replaced.

Numerous provincial highways will also be getting repaved as part of the newly announced funding.

