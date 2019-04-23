Binbrook Conservation Area’s newest attraction to open in May

Hamilton’s first treetop adventure park will open for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Treetop Trekking will give the public a chance to climb, swing and zip through the forest canopy at Binbrook Conservation Area.

READ MORE: Proposed zip line park in Binbrook spurs conservation vs. commercialization debate

Mike Stiell, the company’s marketing director, says construction is almost complete on more than 80 features across five aerial courses, and over two dozen employees will be hired as aerial park guides and customer service representatives.

The seasonal attraction will operate through October in partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority losing $85,000 as province cuts flood management funding

A number of residents appeared before city councillors last fall, worried about the adventure park’s impact on the natural area, but Stiell insists all of Treetop Trekking’s construction practices “put environmental protection at the forefront.”

Stiell says that if the company were to come in and build in a way that would harm and ultimately kill the trees “then we wouldn’t be in business for very long.”

Treetop Trekking owns and operates five other adventure parks across the province in Brampton, Stouffville, Barrie, Peterborough and Huntsville. Three of those are also in conservation areas.