Canada
April 22, 2019 4:27 pm

Durham residents encouraged to recycle their batteries

By Videographer  Global News
(Global News)
A A

Durham Region will be collecting batteries for recycling this week.

Residents are advised they can put used or unwanted batteries out with their blue box.

READ MORE: Toronto recycling: ‘Green’ packaging alternatives causing complications

The region says batteries should never be thrown away, as up to 92 per cent of their components are recyclable and recoverable.

Recycling batteries prevents harmful elements such as mercury, cadmium, and other heavy metals from entering the environment.

Durham residents have diverted more than 200,000 kg of batteries from waste since 2012.

WATCH: Recycling in advance of Earth Day
Report an error
Batteries
battery recycling
Durham
durham region
Durham region recycling batteries
Earth Day
Environment
news
Recycling

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.