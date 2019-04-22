Durham residents encouraged to recycle their batteries

Durham Region will be collecting batteries for recycling this week.

Residents are advised they can put used or unwanted batteries out with their blue box.

READ MORE: Toronto recycling: ‘Green’ packaging alternatives causing complications

The region says batteries should never be thrown away, as up to 92 per cent of their components are recyclable and recoverable.

Recycling batteries prevents harmful elements such as mercury, cadmium, and other heavy metals from entering the environment.

Durham residents have diverted more than 200,000 kg of batteries from waste since 2012.

WATCH: Recycling in advance of Earth Day