Super spring cleanup week in full swing in Peterborough

For the past 11 years, three area Rotary clubs have organized a super spring cleanup day and this year, that’s being expanded to a full week.

“Back when we started with the cleanup I saw a problem and I’m sure other people see the problem, too, with garbage all over the place,” said member of the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha Gunther Schubert.

“A) I wanted to clean it up, and b) I also wanted to go and help educate younger people and older people, too, about (how) it’s our responsibility to keep our world clean, and it really starts right at home.”

The Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha is encouraging residents to take an hour during the week to clean up the sidewalk in front of their house or their local park.

“Do it with your neighbours, your colleagues at work, or people at church, anybody, and just do it for the environment,” Schubert said.

“We can talk and worry about the oceans and the water but if we can’t look after our own garbage and trash in the front of our house, how can we go look after the world? So we have to teach our young people.”

Peterborough's Super Spring Cleanup is officially underway this week! Grab a garbage bag, call your friends, and hit up the streets to help make Peterborough a cleaner place to live. @CHEXNewswatch @PtboRotary #superspringcleanup pic.twitter.com/D2PBXmnlKk — Niki Anastasakis (@Nikiananews) April 22, 2019

The club’s environmental chair, Dan Grady, says the city “does a pretty good job” but “they can’t do it all.”

“To help keep the city nice and clean, if everybody just did their own little part it would really go a long way,” Grady told Global News in an April 11 interview.

If you would like to do your part, call your friends, family and colleagues and set up a cleanup date. Remember to practice safety when doing a community cleanup by wearing thick gloves and boots and always supervise children. Don’t forget to share your experience on social media using the hashtag #superspringcleanup.

