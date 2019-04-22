Popular Peggy’s Cove tourist attraction ‘Shorty’ to settle down with ‘Mrs. Shorty’

A well-photographed tourist attraction in Peggy’s Cove that was recently stolen — and thankfully returned — has more reason to stay put.

Shorty, the five-foot-two wooden carving of a fisherman, will soon be joined by Mrs. Shorty.

The original statue, which lives outside Peggy’s Cove Lobsters, was placed there to draw customers to the lobster roll food truck.

Earlier this month, thieves made off with the friendly ambassador.

Owner Peter Richardson put out a plea on social media for Shorty’s return, and RCMP joined in the search by issuing a news release.

A group of Dalhousie University students in Halifax found the wooden statue and reunited him with Richardson.

Now, the artist who created Shorty is putting the finishing touches on a companion for him.

“I have approximately 20 hours into the carve so far. My next step is to torch her to bring out the lines then paint her,” said Tracie Dugas.

“She’s been chilling by the fire today to dry her out a bit before I begin to paint.”

Dugas says the plan is for Mrs. Shorty to proudly stand beside Shorty and “wave goodbye to the tourists leaving the Cove.”

“She’s definitely gonna be keeping an eye out on her guy Shorty!” said Dugas, when asked if Mrs. Shorty would be making sure her man doesn’t wander off again.

For his part, Richardson had indicated he wasn’t going to be pressing charges in Shorty’s theft.

He was just glad to have him home.